Have you experienced any issues with voting in the Seattle area or Washington state? Have you witnessed any election-related irregularities? If so, please contact us at voterproblems@seattletimes.com.

Please include details, such as time and location. An editor will review your tip and you’ll be contacted if we’re able to pursue a story.

We also urge you to report serious irregularities to your local election office.

Some local election offices:

King County Elections

Snohomish County Elections

Kitsap County Elections

Pierce County Elections