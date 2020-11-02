Have you experienced any issues with voting in the Seattle area or Washington state? Have you witnessed any election-related irregularities? If so, please contact us at voterproblems@seattletimes.com.
Please include details, such as time and location. An editor will review your tip and you’ll be contacted if we’re able to pursue a story.
We also urge you to report serious irregularities to your local election office.
Some local election offices:
King County Elections
Snohomish County Elections
Kitsap County Elections
Pierce County Elections