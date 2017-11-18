Olympia plans to provide bus passes to some downtown employees, conversion of coin-only parking meters, a “shared-parking” pilot for evening events and the hiring of a parking supervisor to oversee the process.

Parking in downtown Olympia soon could be easier to find as the city takes steps to free up spaces downtown.

This first phase, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, would gather the low-hanging fruit of downtown parking, said Karen Kennerson, of the Community Planning and Development department. Future phases would require more money and more work.

In a pilot program, the city will provide free bus passes to 100 downtown employees with low to moderate incomes. The passes will cost the city about $43,000, which would come from the parking fund.

Later on, the program would be funded by a Community Development Block Grant, Kennerson said.

The idea is that the 100 bus passes would remove 100 parked cars from the downtown area during the workday, freeing up spaces for people visiting downtown businesses, she said. And since the passes would be free, it would be a lower-cost alternative for workers who had previously paid to drive and park downtown.

The city would spend an additional $40,000 to upgrade several coin-operated parking meters to meters that accept both credit cards and coins. These meters have already been installed in the downtown core.

Many of the coin-operated meters are available for nine-hour parking, Kennerson said. The new meters would allow only three-hour parking, increasing turnover and freeing up space.

New technology also would allow the city to turn credit-card meters into “smart meters.” Downtown visitors could feed their meter using their smartphone. Say you’re at lunch, you paid for an hour of parking, but service is slow. You’d be able to extend your parking time from your phone.

Kennerson said that in the future, the city could do away with meters, and have all parking spots be “smart spots.”

The city will also created a shared-parking pilot. Kennerson explained that the city controls only a small portion of downtown parking spaces.

The pilot program will focus on parking near Washington Center, and the city will make agreements with property owners to allow public parking in the evenings.