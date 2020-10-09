Woodland Park Zoo giraffes Olivia and Dave will soon be empty nesters: Their year-and-a-half-old offspring, Hasani, is headed to a new home in Texas.

Hasani, the zoo’s youngest giraffe, captured attention last year when he was fitted with therapeutic shoes to help heal leg abnormalities.

Hasani (which means “handsome” in Swahili) was born at the zoo last May and zoo staff quickly noticed he was having trouble standing. The zoo consulted with a Kentucky-based equine veterinarian and created custom therapeutic shoes to stabilize his legs and stretch his tendons.

Hasani is healthy and can walk and run like all giraffes now, the zoo said, and since he’s sexually maturing, it’s time for him to leave his herd at Woodland Park Zoo.

Hasani is moving to a private facility in Merkel, Texas, the zoo said in a news release. The 13-foot, 1,300-pound giraffe will make the trip in a ventilated livestock trailer with an extended top. The facility, which is affiliated with a zoo in Minnesota, expects to add a female to join him in the fall.

“Hasani showed a lot of spunk from the moment he was born,” associate veterinarian Dr. Tim Storms said in a news release. “We will miss this brave giraffe.”

The last day to see Hasani in Seattle is Sunday, Oct. 18. There are three other giraffes at Woodland Park Zoo: Olivia and Dave (Hasani’s parents) and Olivia’s younger sister, Tufani.