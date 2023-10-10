Seattle will provide an extra police presence to local Jewish organizations in light of tensions around the Hamas-Israel conflict.

More than a thousand people have been killed in Israel and Gaza, and Israel has declared war on Hamas, following the surprise attack by the militia on Saturday. Among those killed by Hamas was University of Washington alum Hayim Katsman, who died in his Israel home at 32, according to family.

Since the attack, protests have erupted locally and worldwide, including nearby in Kirkland and Bellevue.

As the local Jewish community prepares to host a Tuesday night vigil to honor those killed in the attack, the Seattle Police Department is preparing to increase security.

Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement Tuesday condemning the attacks as “horrifying and unjustifiable” acts of terrorism. In the same statement, Harrell expressed concerns about the local Jewish community’s safety.

“Seattle stands in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors during this difficult time and will not allow this attack to prompt acts of antisemitism in our own city,” Harrell wrote. “Too often, after international incidents of hate, there are ripple effects where communities are targeted in our neighborhoods.”

Advertising

“The Jewish community in Seattle deserves to feel safe at home, even while so many suffer pain as they continue to watch what is unfolding overseas,” he continued.

Harrell said that Seattle police would increase patrols and work to prevent antisemitism around places of worship of the Jewish community.

“SPD is also actively coordinating with local Jewish organizations to monitor and respond to any threats and will be present at the planned vigil tonight,” Harrell said.

A spokesperson for SPD said they were unaware of any specific threats or acts of antisemitism in Seattle since or related to the attacks. A representative of the Mayor’s Office said Harrell’s comments were responsive to community concerns.

“From our end, this is precautionary,” Communications Director Jamie Housen said in an email Tuesday. “While we do not regularly issue comments on international issues, we have heard from many in the Jewish community who have expressed fears about safety here at home stemming from this particular event, so it was important to the mayor to reemphasize our commitment to a safe, inclusive city for all people.”

Rabbi Daniel Weiner of Temple De Hirsch Sinai, where the vigil is being held, said Tuesday that he was unaware of any specific threats, but that the temple was working with SPD and other law enforcement to keep their community safe.

Advertising

“The synagogue and all Jewish institutions around the country have a significant level of security on a day-to-day basis. But with the high profile of the event this evening, we appreciate the mayor’s provision of extra security,” Weiner said, noting that a history of antisemitism has made Jewish organizations specifically conscious of security.

“History and the context, I think are good indicators of what we need to prepare for,” Weiner added.