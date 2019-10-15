It may come as no surprise that math is more popular in a tech-savvy state like Washington than it is almost anywhere else in the country.

That’s according to a new survey that shows Washington and South Carolina tied at first place for math popularity, with 75% of respondents indicating they enjoy math.

The survey was released by homework-help website Brainly in time for World Maths Day on Oct. 15. The global “holiday” was declared in 2007 to encourage people around the world to appreciate math and engage in mental math gymnastics to keep their skills sharp.

“Not only is this good for your child’s development, but it helps you keep your brain engaged, healthy and strong!” a Brainly spokesperson wrote in a statement releasing the survey results.

According to Brainly, here are the top five states where Americans like math and the percentage of students who enjoy it:

1. South Carolina (75%)

2. Washington (75%)

3. New York (69%)

4. Kentucky (67%)

5. California (66%)

And here are the five states with the smallest percentage of students saying they like math:

46. Tennessee (59%)

47. New Jersey (57%)

48. Virginia (54%)

49. Arizona (53%)

50. Maryland (50%)

Want to celebrate World Maths Day? Try a few mathematical puzzles, or grab a paper and pencil to do some skill-level-appropriate math problems with your kids.

For parents and students who don’t yet love math, Brainly offered some tips for making the skills less intimidating, more useful and more fun: