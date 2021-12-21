Here’s something to celebrate, Seattle: Our darkest days are behind us.

On Tuesday, at 7:59 a.m. — just four minutes after sunrise on the first day of winter — we will be at the point in Earth’s orbit where our hemisphere is turned furthest from the sun.

That means from this moment until the summer solstice in June, our nighttime darkness will be shrinking and our hours of daylight increasing. By the end of January, we won’t be seeing sunset till after 5 p.m.

In cities closer to the equator, the solstice may be more of seasonal marker than a joyous occasion, but it’s meaningful and significant to cities at higher latitudes, like Seattle and Anchorage, where the hours of daylight are noticeably fewer than in more southern regions.

In Anchorage, the darkest day of the year sees a little less than 5½ hours of daylight. In Seattle, the shortest day typically has about 8½ hours. By contrast, the shortest day in New York City has about 9¼ hours of daylight, and Miami has 10½ hours.

Astronomically, the solstice occurs at the precise moment when the Earth is at the point in its orbit where one hemisphere is most inclined away from the sun. This makes the sun appear at its farthest below the celestial equator when viewed from Earth.

Advertising

Solstice is from Latin and means “sun stand,” referring to the appearance that the sun’s noontime elevation change stops its progress, either northerly or southerly.

Granted, it may be more than a month or so before it really starts to feel like things are lightening up. January and even February can still feel super dark.

January, for one, tends to be a gloomy month with more than the usual cloud cover. Daylight also doesn’t seem to increase at a steady, daily pace, but rather changes slowly near the solstices in December and June, and then more quickly as we near the equinoxes in March and September.

There’s also the matter of twilight — the time of day when the sun is just below the horizon, before sunrise and after sunset. We experience less and less twilight as we move through January and February. Though it’s only a small change, it can make the first months of the year sometimes feel darker than December.

“We actually lose about 10 minutes total of twilight (five minutes on each end) between New Year’s and the vernal equinox,” Justin Shaw, the author of the Seattle Weather Blog, has explained.

“So, yes, the sun is rising earlier and setting later — but it’s also darker just before it rises and immediately after it sets. Couple that with the fact that sunshine in and of itself is usually in short supply until April, and it’s no wonder the slugfest between now and the vernal equinox can feel just as gloomy as earlier in the winter. It’s like repeating October twice more.”

But never mind that for now.

At the next solstice, at 8:32 p.m. on June 20, 2022, the day will be seven hours and 34 minutes longer than today.

The hours of daylight are increasing, the dark nights are shrinking and we’re on our way to spring (even if it doesn’t always feel that way).