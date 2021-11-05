Two newcomers will be joining the Port of Seattle Commission.

Hamdi Mohamed, 31, will win the race for Position No. 3 against incumbent Stephanie Bowman, 53, who has been a Port commissioner since 2013.

Toshiko Grace Hasegawa, 33, will win the race for Position No. 4 against incumbent Peter Steinbrueck, 64, who has been a Port commissioner since 2018 and served on the Seattle City Council from 1997-2007.

Incumbent Ryan Calkins, 44, will win the race for Position No. 1 against Norman Sigler, 54. Calkins has served as a Port commissioner since 2018.

The Seattle Times has called these races based on vote results as of Friday afternoon, at which point Mohamed held 53.21% of the vote, Hasegawa held 53.42%, and Calkins held 74.18%.

Bowman and Steinbrueck would need roughly three-quarters of the estimated remaining votes to overcome the gap with their challengers, according to an analysis by The Seattle Times.

Earlier this week, Bowman and Steinbrueck initially led by small margins.

All winning candidates ran on environmental and equity platforms.

Mohamed serves as a policy adviser to King County Executive Dow Constantine in her professional capacity on matters related to equity and economic development. She will be one of the only Port commissioners ever elected from South King County, and hopes to renegotiate leases on Terminal 46.

Hasegawa is executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, a position in which she advises the governor and Legislature. She said her top priority was to promote a flowing supply chain.

Calkins consults for a nonprofit, having previously run a family import business. After helping to lead the creation of Maritime High School during his first term, Calkins said he sought to focus now on offshore renewable energy initiatives at the Port, which include ocean turbines.