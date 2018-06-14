Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

If you want to get know Seattle better, walk through it

Walking can introduce you to neighbors. It can help you shed pounds. It can create time. And when you walk, Seattle unveils its history and soul in slow motion. Writer Nicole Tsong takes us on a stroll to learn more about Seattle and the people who love to pound its pavement. Here are five easy, flat city walks with great views, and — for those of you who really take this to heart — a look at what it takes to go for a very, very long walk.

Need to know

Troopers are searching for whoever hit four cars with gunfire on Highway 509 near Sea-Tac Airport yesterday. The highway was closed for several hours. Call 911 if you saw anything suspicious in the area.

Tempted to turn on the heat? We’ll all be piping hot soon enough. Forecasters expect temperatures to climb into the 80s over Father’s Day weekend, and one slice of the region could hit 90 next week.

Suicides have risen in all regions of Washington state since 1999, and “no one is exactly sure why,” an expert says. The state has more than 1,100 suicides each year, making it the No. 8 cause of death — and the No. 2 cause for people between the ages of 15 and 34. FYI Guy looks at the populations with the highest rates and explores what the state is doing to prevent suicides. Know the warning signs and how to get help.

As if trying to buy a home in our hot market wasn’t difficult enough, the Fed’s interest-rate hike just added more pressure. First-time buyers will be hit the hardest. Here’s our guide to surviving the homebuying challenge. It’s no cakewalk out there for renters either; there’s nowhere in the U.S. where someone working full time at minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom apartment, says a state-by-state breakdown. (In Washington, as you can imagine, workers would need to earn far above the minimum wage.)

Throwback Thursday

No, you’re not looking at “The Sound of Music.” See if you can guess the era when two park rangers and a group of visitors stood in Olympic National Park, gazing at the site where a lodge would soon be built on Hurricane Ridge. And enjoy this lovely photo tour through the history of the park, which turns 80 years old this month. (Neil Mortiboy / National Park Service, file)

What we’re talking about

One of Seattle’s biggest luxury apartment high-rises has a major problem— water leaks have management insisting that many tenants leave their units all day, five days a week, for a month. Fuming residents say Via6 has been plagued by flooding and water shutoffs over the past year.

Studying abroad can be rewarding … and dangerous. UW doctoral student Walid Salem disappeared last month in Egypt, then turned up in the court system, accused of spreading false news and belonging to a terrorist group.He’s the latest example of why universities are worrying about the rising number of students who study abroad, with some colleges hiring travel-risk specialists. We look at the top places students are headed, along with those countries’ risk levels.

“I could not believe my eyes.” Korean Americans in the Seattle area are alternating between disbelief and hope after President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korea’s leader. They’re sharing their stories and thoughts, with some interesting generational differences. In South Korea, heads are spinning. And in North Korea, Trump’s image has gotten shinier, with some people calling him a “supreme leader.” Here’s a fact-check on what the president said after the summit.Blame “the blob” for Copper River salmon’s scarcity. The commercial harvest in Alaska so far is the second-lowest in 50 years, and unusually warm water in the North Pacific may be the culprit. To make do with a different kind, check out a private chef’s recipe for Salmon with Dandelion and Honey Purée,and read this guide to smoking and grilling fish (hello, Father’s Day dinner?).

Remembering Mr. Rogers: The new film “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”, which won the Golden Space Needle audience award for best documentary at SIFF,shares the enduring lessons of the man who explained to so many kids “how to be people.” It will make you cry, our movie critic writes.

Worth a read

The melting of Antarctica’s ice sheet is accelerating at an alarming rate, with about 3 trillion tons of ice disappearing since 1992, researchers say. In the past quarter-century, the sheet — a key indicator of climate change — melted into enough water to cover Texas to a depth of nearly 13 feet.

The Drakes were “a loving and close family” who liked fishing, monster trucks and Pokémon Go. Relatives are remembering the Monroe couple and their three boys, who died when their getaway cabin near Hood Canal burnedlast weekend.

“Anne Donovan will always be remembered as a championship coach and a championship person.” The Basketball Hall of Famer, who led the Storm to their first WNBA title, won two Olympic gold medals, and coached the U.S. to gold, has died of heart failure at age 56. Her family members say they’re “even more proud of her character, integrity, humility and kindness.”

Seattle-based online retailer zulily picked Amazon Web Services to store its critical business information in the cloud — even though it competes with Amazon’s core retail businesses. Uh, is that wise? “I would lie if I said the question didn’t come up,” says a zulily executive who explains the decision.

Funyuns … on pizza: Indeed, the onion-powder flavor rings from those bright yellow bags are an official topping at a new local pizzeria, and Bethany Jean Clement says it’s actually pretty good.

Editorial/opinion

President Trump saying he “probably will end up supporting” a plan to keep the federal government out of state-run marijuana markets is good news for Washington state, but he should take it a step further, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Cloudy. High 66. Low 53. Sunrise 5:10. Sunset 9:08.

Today in history

The construction of a third powerhouse at Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River is authorized in 1966 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The powerhouse, completed in 1980, doubles the dam’s generating capacity. Provisions in the 1969 National Environmental Policy Act mean the powerhouse is only half-finished, with six instead of 12 giant generators, to mitigate the impact on endangered salmon and steelhead.