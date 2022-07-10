A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm in an exchange of gunfire in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood, police said.

Two groups fired handguns out of car windows around 12:30 a.m. on Lake City Way near Northeast 113th Street, witnesses told police. A third group of shooters ran to an apartment building nearby, a news release from the police department reads.

Officers surrounded the apartment building, eventually arresting one person who had outstanding warrants for assault and firearms violations. They found two loaded AR-15 style rifles in the person’s apartment.

It isn’t clear if this person was involved in the shootings, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a spokesperson for the police department. Witnesses could not identify the shooters.

Officers found 50 rounds and two magazines on the street nearby. They also found shell casings along three blocks in Lake City.

The 14-year-old was shot in the arm before fleeing to a nearby business. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury, police said.

The shootings appeared to be not at random, Michaud said, adding that those involved probably knew each other. Police are still investigating what motivated the gunfire.