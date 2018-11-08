Lincoln High School is on modified lockdown Thursday morning after the Tacoma Police Department was notified by a parent of a social-media threat of violence against the school.

Classroom doors will be closed and locked, with additional Tacoma police officers and school patrol officers stationed at the building as a precaution.

“We take all threats seriously,” Tacoma Public Schools Communications Director Dan Voelpel said in an email Thursday morning.

Tacoma police received a report overnight from a parent about the social-media threat. Police are investigating with the district’s Safety and Security Department.

“We appreciate the parent alerted the police department,” Voelpel said.

The News Tribune also received an email from an unidentified email address Thursday morning, stating “somebody has written on bathroom wall at Lincoln HS in Tacoma that there will be a mass shooting at 1030.”

The News Tribune reported the email to Tacoma police.

The social-media post said a message was written on a bathroom wall, Voelpel told The News Tribune in a text message, but whether or not there was an actual message written has not yet been confirmed.

“Last school year we launched our joint campaign with TPD called: See Something. Say Something. We encourage everyone in our community who sees or hears of a threat at any of our schools to immediately call 911,” Voelpel said.