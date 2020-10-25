A young man wearing a pro-Trump baseball cap pulled out a handgun during a confrontation with political opponents Saturday afternoon in Woodinville, and police say they’re still investigating to learn the full picture.

The incident, at 3:30 p.m., involved about 15 people in the retail center of the northeast Seattle suburb, according to Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides Woodinville police services.

Video footage shows two groups of demonstrators, one of which held a Trump sign and an American flag.

Before the incident, there were two small clusters of young anti-Trump demonstrators, mostly ages 16 to 20, who had gathered on two street corners to oppose a pro-Trump group across the intersection. The groups chanted peacefully as drivers honked for either political side, a Woodinville woman active in social-justice protests said in an interview Sunday morning.

Abbott said the situation escalated when someone flung a bucket of liquid at the man; officers are still trying to confirm the contents. In viral video footage, someone shouts, “It’s water, you snowflake!”

The woman heard a bucket drop and saw a male running away, she said. Then the man raised the gun in the direction of young counter-protesters, for a few seconds, she said.

“My friend and I ran into traffic. He had lowered the gun, and we put ourself between the gun and the children,” said the woman, who requested anonymity for her personal safety.

Footage shows that as the counterprotesters shouted, the Trump supporter with the gun retreated into a tree-lined lawn, escorted by someone grabbing his arm. This occurred on a corner of Northeast 175th Street and 140th Avenue Northeast.

Afterward, the young man stayed nearby, complained his eyes were burning, and was checked by firefighters, Abbott said.

No citations or arrests were reported as of Sunday morning. Officers spoke with the gun owner, and other witnesses, and are reviewing video, but haven’t yet reached whoever tossed the liquids, Abbott said.