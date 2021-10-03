A group of 11 people was assisted by Washington State Ferries and the Seattle Fire Department near the downtown Seattle waterfront when their aluminum boat capsized. Everyone returned home in stable condition, according to SFD.

According to SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley, the group was squid fishing in front of the Colman Dock ferry terminal around 10 p.m. on Saturday when the boat lost its engine. The boat drifted near the ferry terminal and then capsized because of a wave from a ferry.

Officials from SFD and WSF were able to get all of the people out of the water using dinghies and a SFD fire boat and rescue boat. Everyone was accounted for and evaluated by EMTs and paramedics.

The fire department offered blankets and hot drinks to the individuals at the fire station on Alaskan Way until they were able to go home in personal vehicles. SFD also helped remove some of the items from the boat that were floating in the water.

The incident highlights the importance of wearing life jackets even when close to shore, Tinsley said.