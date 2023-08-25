Seattle’s Green Lake beaches have reopened to swimmers a few weeks after officials closed entry because of toxic algae.

While it’s safe for people to swim, Seattle Parks and Recreation warns toxic algae levels are unsafe for dogs, who aren’t supposed to be in the water at Green Lake anyway.

Officials closed the lake’s swimming beaches Aug. 11 after public health officials found unsafe toxic algae levels during a routine test.

The reopening will be welcome news to swimmers — the National Weather Service predicts Seattle’s weekend highs will hit the mid-80s.

The agency issued a heat advisory from noon Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday, warning of regional temperatures as high as 95 degrees and an increased risk of heat-related illness for people sensitive to heat. That’s especially true for people living and working outside.

It’s vital people know the symptoms of heat exhaustion — thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and exhaustion — and heat stroke symptoms, which include confusion, dizziness and losing consciousness.

The state adopted permanent workplace heat rules earlier this summer, requiring employers to have outdoor workers take paid breaks to cool down for at least 10 minutes when temperatures are 90 degrees or higher.

The heat advisory warns people to stay cool by drinking plenty of fluids and finding air-conditioned spaces to rest. It also urges people to check on neighbors and friends, and limit time outdoors.