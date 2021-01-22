A large fire and concerns over an explosion of an ammonia tank at a potato factory led to evacuations Thursday night in Grant County.

The fire at the Washington Potato Company in Warden, southwest of Spokane in Grant County, prompted level 3 evacuations, authorities said.

The county reported there were no injuries but the factory is a total loss.

Warden Police and several fire agencies on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato in Warden. Early reports of no injuries. pic.twitter.com/S7tQ3hPwVb — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 22, 2021

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation order for people living in the surrounding area was issued about 8:30 p.m.

Residents were told to leave immediately due to possible risk of an anhydrous ammonia tank explosion.

“This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay,” the notice said. “Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the level 3 area.”

About 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office alerted residents that they could return to their homes.