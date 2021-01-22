A large fire at a potato factory, and concerns that an ammonia tank might explode, led to evacuations Thursday night in Grant County.

The fire at the Washington Potato Company in Warden, southwest of Spokane in Grant County, prompted level 3 evacuations, authorities said.

The county reported that there were no injuries, but the factory is a total loss.

Warden Police and several fire agencies on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato in Warden. Early reports of no injuries. pic.twitter.com/S7tQ3hPwVb — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 22, 2021

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation order for people living in the surrounding area was issued about 8:30 p.m.

Residents were told to leave immediately due to possible risk of an anhydrous ammonia tank exploding.

“This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay,” the notice said. “Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the level 3 area.”

About 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office alerted residents that they could return to their homes.