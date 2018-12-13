After hundreds of hours of training, Thursday was a day of ceremony and tradition for the 31 graduates of the Washington State Patrol's 110th Trooper Basic Training Class.

The Washington State Patrol welcomed 31 new troopers on Thursday in graduation ceremonies held at the Capitol rotunda in Olympia. The graduates of the 110th Trooper Basic Training Class are from 24 cities across the state and they completed more than 1,000 hours of training, according to the State Patrol. On average, 4 to 6 percent of applicants complete the process.

The Washington State Patrol was founded in 1921 and started with six troopers. Today, there are about 1,100 commissioned personnel.