Local NewsPhotography Graduate celebrates anyway Originally published May 22, 2020 at 5:55 pm Todd Beamer High School 2020 graduate, Elizabeth Palit, left, poses with her sister Theresia at Celebration Park in Federal Way as sister Amanda takes a photo. Elizabeth said she is sad her class can not graduate together due to the coronavirus so her family was out, taking photos and later picking up food for lunch, to celebrate Thursday. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ellen M. Banner Ellen M. Banner View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.