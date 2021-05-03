Love a dramatic grab bag of weather with some heat, some rain, some gusty winds and even thunder? This could be your week.

A weak cold front is approaching from the west, bringing light scattered showers to the Puget Sound region on Monday.

Expect showers across western WA today as cold front moves inland. #wawx pic.twitter.com/DU159vvLkC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 3, 2021

Within 24 hours, though, we’ll see the start of a warming trend that’s expected to bring high temperatures of 65 to Seattle on Tuesday and up to 74 on Wednesday, said Justin Pullin of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

By Thursday, a stronger “wet and unsettled” front should arrive, bringing temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s, and strong breezy winds with gusts of at least 30 mph, Pullin said Monday morning.

There’s even a possibility we’ll get a rumble of thunder on Friday, he said.

The weekend is a little too far out for a certain forecast, but all the early indicators suggest the clouds and showers will remain, he said.