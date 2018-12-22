Many federal agencies are putting a majority of their employees on furlough during the shutdown reducing services, even if some facilities remain open.

If you’re headed to Mount Rainier National Park or any other National Park Service site this weekend, don’t expect many visitor services, thanks to the partial federal government shutdown that started Friday on the West Coast. Portions of the parks will also be forced to close, raising potential safety concerns, according to some park advocates.

You will still be able to get updates from the National Weather Service, though, which is forecasting up to 3 feet of snow in the mountains this weekend.

A partial shutdown of the federal government started midnight Saturday after President Donald Trump and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to continue funding operations. The conflict prevents funding nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, the Associated Press reported. About 380,000 workers, including 80 percent of National Park Service employees, are staying home as a result.

The road from the Nisqually Entrance of Mount Rainier National Park to Longmire and the National Park Inn at Longmire “will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited,” according to a statement issued by the park early Saturday.

The road from Longmire to Paradise will not be plowed to maintain public access, though park staff are authorized to plow a single lane to maintain administrative access to utility systems and other facilities. Trails are also open.

“There are visitors in the park currently,” said Kathy Steichen, chief of interpretation and education at Mount Rainier National Park, who was about to switch off her phone in deference to the shutdown.

Search and rescue staff are at minimal levels, she added. An incident commander is on hand – standard procedure for special events, emergency situations or other unusual circumstances such as a government shutdown. But if people get in trouble in the park, they should not expect the usual response.

“We want to make sure that folks know that our emergency response time is not the same as if we were fully staffed,” Steichen said.

