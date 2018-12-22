Reduced emergency operations in the state's national parks are coinciding with active weather, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to 3 feet of snow in the mountains this weekend.

If you’re headed to Mount Rainier National Park or any other National Park Service site this weekend, don’t expect many visitor services, thanks to the partial federal government shutdown that started Friday on the West Coast. Portions of the parks will also be forced to close, raising potential safety concerns, according to some park advocates.

You will still be able to get updates from the National Weather Service, though, which is forecasting up to 3 feet of snow in the mountains this weekend.

The federal government has partially shut down after President Donald Trump and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to continue funding operations. The conflict prevents funding nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, The Associated Press reported. About 380,000 workers, including 80 percent of National Park Service employees, are staying home as a result.

The road from the Nisqually Entrance of Mount Rainier National Park to Longmire and the National Park Inn at Longmire “will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited,” according to a statement issued by the park early Saturday.

The road from Longmire to Paradise will not be plowed to maintain public access, though park staff are authorized to plow a single lane to maintain administrative access to utility systems and other facilities. Trails are also open.

“There are visitors in the park currently,” said Kathy Steichen, chief of interpretation and education at Mount Rainier National Park, who was about to switch off her phone in deference to the shutdown.

Search-and-rescue staff are at minimal levels, she added. An incident commander is on hand — standard procedure for special events, emergency situations or other unusual circumstances such as a government shutdown. But if people get in trouble in the park, they should not expect the usual response.

“We want to make sure that folks know that our emergency-response time is not the same as if we were fully staffed,” Steichen said.

Likewise, information will be harder to come by during the shutdown, as park staff are not monitoring social media or providing updates on conditions.

It’s a similar situation at other national parks and facilities operated by NPS in Washington. There are about 10 of them, including recreation areas, historic sites and the big three national parks: Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic.

Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park tweeted early Saturday that Hurricane Ridge Road will remain closed. Some other areas are accessible, “however access may change without notice and staff does not monitor or update social media.”

The National Parks Conservation Association called out the safety risks inherent in the partial shutdown of national parks.

“National park visitors regularly undertake vigorous exercise, get lost, experience accidents, or find themselves in severe or changing weather conditions,” said Emily Douce, part of the NPCA’s government affairs team, in a blog post earlier this week. “Even though parks will still have a skeleton crew of law enforcement officials and search-and-rescue personnel, having such limited staff puts visitors at greater risk.”

The NPCA also worries about damage to park facilities and natural resources by irresponsible visitors in the absence of park staff.

During the January federal government shutdown, the nation’s parks were down to about 3,300 “essential staff,” compared to a park service work force numbering more than 20,000.

More information about the shutdown plans of other federal agencies that operate public lands can be found at the Department of the Interior’s website.

The National Weather Service in Seattle “will continue to operate 24×7 through the government shutdown to provide forecast and warning information,” the service said on Twitter late Friday. “Our social media presence will remain, but we will be limiting posts and replies to subjects that are directly related to forecasts and warnings.”

The forecast, by the way, is for rain in Seattle and a daytime high Saturday of 46 degrees. Rain is also likely most of Sunday.

People heading to the mountains can expect heavy snowfall of up to two or three feet in some locations through Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are expected Saturday evening and overnight with snow levels between 1,500 and 3,000 feet, rising to 3,500 feet by Sunday night.

There is a coastal flood advisory in effect through Sunday afternoon for shorelines along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and communities including Westport, Ocean Shores, Kalaloch Lodge, La Push, Port Angeles, Neah Bay, and low-lying areas around Grays Harbor including Hoquiam and Aberdeen, according to the weather service. Onshore winds and high tides may combine to produce minor flooding that could cover roads and parks near the water.