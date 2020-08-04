Gov. Jay Inslee coasted to an easy first-place finish in the Aug. 4 primary Tuesday, with small-town police Chief Loren Culp running a distant second place, but well ahead of the other Republican challengers.

In Tuesday’s count of votes, Inslee took 52% to lead the 36-candidate primary field. Culp received about 17%, with initiative sponsor Tim Eyman and former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed at about 7% each.

Yakima physician Raul Garcia took 5% and state Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn had about 4%.

Hundreds of thousands more ballots remain to be counted in the coming days. The top two vote recipients will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

The primary vote followed an unpredictable election season upended by COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and face-to-face contact that normally play a big role in campaigns — though most of the top Republican gubernatorial candidates proudly flouted social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Inslee, who launched his third-term bid after an unsuccessful, climate-change focused run for the Democratic presidential nomination, is widely favored to win reelection. Washington has not elected a Republican governor since John Spellman in 1980.

Inslee’s election-night vote share was up from his primary performance four years ago, when he received 49% of the vote in an 11-candidate field. He was running at 70% support in Tuesday’s vote count in King County.

In a statement on the results, Inslee thanked voters and pointed to “bold, progressive” policies passed during his time as governor, and said at such a pivotal time, “Washington state needs the opposite of “Trump-style chaos.”

Republicans argue Inslee is vulnerable as more Washingtonians grow weary of the COVID-19 shutdowns and surging joblessness. They have also pointed to scenes of violence at some Seattle protests and to the state’s Employment Security Department, which lost $576 million to a sophisticated unemployment fraud scheme.

Culp, the police chief of Republic, a town of about 1,100 in Ferry County, ran a campaign vowing noncompliance with Inslee’s executive orders on mask-wearing and large gatherings, contending they were unconstitutional infringements on liberty.

He celebrated the election results at an “Insubordinate Victory” rally on a Leavenworth meadow with four live bands playing to a crowd of supporters.

Culp rose from anonymity to prominence among conservatives after publicly declaring he would not enforce Initiative 1639, the 2018 voter-approved initiative that placed new restrictions on gun-buying and storage.

His primary campaign, which raised more than $1.2 million, spent little on traditional advertising, relying instead on crowded rallies, 12,000 yard signs and an enthusiastic following on social media, where his live video streams consistently draw big audiences.

Christopher Gergen, Culp’s campaign manager, projected confidence in an interview before the vote counts Tuesday, calling the primary a “two-tier” race, with Inslee and Culp at the top, and the others behind.

He said Culp’s central message has been straightforward. “The core of what Loren has run on is constitutional government that lives within its means, that doesn’t spend a billion dollars a week, and respects citizens’ rights,” Gergen said.

Eyman, the longtime anti-tax initiative sponsor, had started the primary race with widespread name recognition, but also came with high negatives among Democrats. Some prominent Republican leaders feared his presence at the top of the ticket with President Donald Trump would spell disaster for GOP candidates down the ballot.

In an interview this week, Eyman said with his usual braggadocio that he would be declaring victory in a speech at his election-night gathering in Kenmore — prior to the votes being counted.

Still, he acknowledged uncertainty in the election season marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s the weirdest election cycle I have ever been involved with in 22 years,” he said. “Everybody is just guessing right now on who is going to vote.”

If chosen by voters, Eyman, whose campaign raised $480,000, had promised to wage an aggressive and rude campaign against Inslee, arguing past Republican candidates have been too nice.

Freed, the former Bothell mayor and real estate developer, raised $1.6 million, pouring $700,000 of his own money into his campaign. Like Eyman and Culp, he had railed against Inslee’s executive orders, arguing they overstepped the proper authority of the governor’s office.

Freed contended he was the only candidate who could beat Inslee. He had pledged to not take a salary as governor and said “running the state is like running a Fortune 100 company.”

Garcia, a Yakima doctor running his first campaign, had surged in fundraising and support late in the primary race – raising more than $400,000 in four weeks — as some GOP leaders looked for a fresh face who could pull in swing voters.

While deeply critical of Inslee’s shutdowns of businesses and mask mandates, Garcia positioned himself as a comparative moderate in the GOP field and landed endorsements from former Gov. Dan Evans and former Attorney General Rob McKenna.

Fortunato had played up his experience as the only currently elected official among the GOP candidates. But his campaign lagged in fundraising, pulling in about $255,000, and in momentum compared with the top of the field.

With no serious Democratic rivals, Inslee stayed out of the primary fray and has focused his time on reducing the spread of COVID-19 and reopening the economy with a cautious, phased approach.

Asked why voters should grant him a third term, Inslee, the former congressman elected governor in 2012, points first to his handling of the pandemic.

“We know that leadership, strong leadership in this turbulent times is more important than ever,” he said in an interview Monday.

While Washington was the first state hit by the deadly outbreak, the state now ranks among the lowest in the rate of confirmed infections as a percentage of population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite economic pain and personal sacrifice, Inslee said he’s gratified Washingtonians have for the most part embraced his mandates and advice on social distancing and mask-wearing.

While there is speculation Inslee could be offered a cabinet position, such as EPA director or Interior Secretary, if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidency, the governor dismissed the possibility.

“No,” Inslee said when asked whether he would consider such a job offer.