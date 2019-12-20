Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has released a draft report on the power-generating Lower Snake River dams that some propose should be breached to aid declining salmon and ailing orca whales.

The report, which represents the views of a diverse range of stakeholders on the controversial dams, does not offer a recommendation; instead, it summarizes competing views and champions more dialogue and a push for respect and understanding.

“Despite some recent improvements in collaboration, many of the participants remain wary of the cycle of study, lawsuits and court decisions. There is both hope and despair about what comes next and the potential for progress,” the report says.

Inslee echoed that sentiment in a news release:

“We need to hear from a variety of people from different regions and perspectives,” he said.