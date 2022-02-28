OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed up the timeline for lifting Washington’s COVID-19 mask requirements for schools and businesses to Saturday, March 12, after federal officials last week loosened public-health guidelines on face coverings.

The governor announced earlier this month that the statewide mandates — which cover grocery stores, child care facilities, gyms, bars and other indoor establishments — would lift on March 21.

Monday’s announcement was made in a joint news release with the governors of Oregon and California, who also adjusted their restrictions. Inslee is scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. news conference Monday to discuss the masking restrictions.

The change comes after officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday released updated guidance on the new coronavirus.

Inslee’s office on Friday said there were no plans to change Washington’s masking orders, but that officials would review the CDC guidance, and “there will be a broader discussion” with the governor’s office and the state health officials.

The new federal guidelines released Friday move away from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a broader view of risk from the virus to a community. The previous guidelines recommended masks for those in communities with a substantial or high transmission of the virus — which was roughly 95% of U.S. counties.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospital capacity. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, per the agency.

Of Washington’s 39 counties, nine are considered high risk; 16 are medium risk; and 14 are low risk, including King County, the state’s most populous.