Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared drought for much of Washington state.

Winter left many areas of the state with lower-than-normal snowpack. A hot, dry spring quickly zapped much of the snow that did accumulate.

Every water basin in the state is below the 30-year median for snowpack, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Many in Central and Western Washington sit below 50%.

The Upper Yakima basin — where valuable crops like asparagus, hops and tree fruits grow — currently sits at just 23 percent of its typical median.

Drought declared in these watersheds Chelan, Colville, Cowlitz, Deschutes, Elwha-Dungeness, Entiat, Grays-Elochoman, Kennedy-Goldsborough, Kettle, Lower Chehalis, Lower Skagit-Samish, Lower Yakima, Lyre-Hoko, Methow, Naches, Nooksack, Okanogan, Queets-Quinault, Quilcene-Snow, Skokomish-Dosewallips, Soleduc, Stillaguamish, Upper Chehalis, Upper Skagit, Upper Yakima, Wenatchee, and Willapa.

“The shortage creates a strong possibility of undue hardship for water users, including agricultural irrigators, as well as municipal and community public drinking water systems,” Inslee wrote in his drought declaration, which is dated May 13.

The governor declared drought for the Methow, Okanogan and Upper Yakima basins in April. He added 24 more basins this month.

Advertising

Several large municipal water systems will be able to meet residents’ needs this summer.

The water systems of Seattle, Everett and Tacoma “report that they have sufficient water supply for people and fish this summer. Their water managers are watching the weather forecasts and encourage customers to continue to use water wisely,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.