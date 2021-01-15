After learning the federal vaccine reserve is apparently barren and won’t provide a boost of doses to states, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee accused the Trump administration of deception.

“Governors were told repeatedly by [the United States Department of Health and Human Services] there was a strategic reserve of vaccines, and this week, the American people were told it’d be released to increase supply of vaccine,” Inslee wrote on Twitter. “It appears now that no reserve exists. The Trump admin. must answer immediately for this deception.”

The sharp criticism from Inslee fits a pattern: The vaccine rollout has been marked by communication breakdowns between federal officials and those in Washington, among other states, and led to disappointment and finger-pointing from those in government.

Inslee last week joined governors in eight other states to write to the federal leaders of the vaccine distribution effort, demanding that the U.S. government immediately distribute any doses held in reserve.

On Tuesday, Alex Azar, the federal secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), blamed states for the slow pace of vaccination.

Azar said federal officials would no longer hold back vaccines from states to ensure booster doses were available, and would instead send them immediately to states. Azar also urged governors to expand who is eligible for vaccines to include anyone 65 and over and anyone with a health complication that increases COVID-19 risk. Washington state officials have been leery of expanding access so widely until supply is more readily available, worrying over long lines and a chaotic public scramble to find vaccine doses.

State health officials in a Thursday meeting said the federal government had not boosted the amount of vaccine aimed toward Washington state, that they were confused about when the reserve supply would become available, and that federal officials had not communicated about the timing. They said the federal announcement had left the public with the impression that supply would suddenly double, rapidly opening up access.

“What we are doing is seeking clarity from the federal government,” said Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health’s acting assistant secretary. “It’s a huge public-relations nightmare.”

The Washington Post provided that clarity Friday, when the newspaper reported that no reserve existed and the Trump administration had already begun shipping out all available doses at the end of December.