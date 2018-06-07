The company will reject ads related to ballot measures and state and local elections, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Google stopped accepting political ads in Washington state on Thursday, saying it was not prepared for the state’s new law that requires disclosure of detailed information about the ads.

The company will reject ads related to ballot measures and state and local elections, according to an AdWords policy update posted on Wednesday. It will send notifications to affected advertisers, it said.

Efforts to reach Google spokesperson Alex Krasov outside of business hours were not successful.

The unprecedented move to pause election ads comes days after Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Facebook and Google for allegedly failing to comply with state law on political advertising transparency.

The two lawsuits, filed in King County Superior Court, say the companies have not kept required records about who is paying for online political ads on their platforms. State law HB 2938 requires companies that run political ads to collect information about ad sponsors and make it available for public inspection, just like television stations, billboard owners and newspapers.

“In the same way everyone else has to play by our rules, so too do Google and Facebook. In our view the law is pretty clear on this point,” Ferguson said in an interview last week. “I understand this is a hassle for them, but I think the voters of our state have made it clear they expect transparency in this area.”

HB 2938, meant to bring more transparency to campaign ad disclosures, was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in March and went into effect Thursday.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.