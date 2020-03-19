Local NewsPhotography Good habits on wheels Originally published March 19, 2020 at 5:42 pm Fiona Fitzpatrick stopped skating through a deserted Pike Place Market on Wednesday long enough to wash her hands — one of the measures public health officials recommend doing to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Fitzpatrick says roller-skating is one example of an activity she “can totally do alone,” and meets the one of the other criteria experts urge during the pandemic: social distancing. She usually works as a dog walker, but is now down to one client. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times) An unusual view: a Pike Place Market arcade deserted except for a lone roller-skater. Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com.