The National Park Service said Saturday it rejuggled Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to bring back park staff to provide information, plow roads and remove trash.

Good news for those wanting to take a drive into Mount Rainier National Park. The Nisqually entrance, closed to vehicles because of the federal government shutdown, has been reopened. It is 60 miles southeast of Tacoma and typically open during the winter.

When the federal government shut down last month, the national park initially remained accessible to visitors between its lower-elevation Nisqually entrance and the Longmire area. The Nisqually entrance, which closed Jan. 6, leads to Longmire, about 6 1/2 miles farther on in the park. Because of the financial rejuggling, the National Park Inn, restaurant and gift shop at Longmire also will open.

During the winter, parking is limited and on nice-weather days, can fill up quickly, says the park. It also can mean long waits at the entrance and heavy traffic.