Local NewsPhotography Gone squishing on Alki Originally published August 30, 2019 at 7:03 pm West Seattle residents Delilah Griffith, 3, left, and Wynnie Griffith, 4, explore Alki Beach during low tide Friday. The sisters ate doughnuts before walking the beach with their father, Brad Griffith. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times) Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.