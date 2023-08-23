Today’s subject is Seattle’s national image. Which looks spectacular — if you’re a Democrat.

If you’re a Republican, though, Seattle looks to you about as shiny these days as a bottle of Bud Light.

The Gallup polling outfit has been asking Americans for three decades: What cities do you consider to be safe to live in, or to visit?

Our fishing village has long been a darling of this particular survey. In 2006 for example, Seattle finished No. 1, viewed as by far the safest big city in the nation, ahead of runners-up Minneapolis and San Francisco.

The nation has soured on us. Well, Republicans have.

The latest version of this poll came out this week. It offers a great test of peoples’ perceptions about crime and public safety, as well as a glimpse into the polarizing power of media and demagoguery in America.

Seattle did OK overall, despite dropping 17 percentage points since 2006. We rank third, with 63% of Americans judging us safe. Dallas and Boston finished well ahead of us (only one of which is actually safer than Seattle, which I’ll get to in a minute).

But what boggles is the partisan divide in perceptions about Seattle. Democrats around the country still rank us as No. 1 safest place. In fact liberals’ shine for Seattle has only increased — going from 79% positive in 2006 to 85% today.

Republicans’ views of Seattle cratered, though, dropping from 81% who said it was safe in 2006 to only 42% today. The perception gap between the two parties, 43 points for Seattle, is tied with Los Angeles for the nation’s widest.

Why would more Democrats think Seattle is safe today? Why do Republicans now rank Seattle the same as New Orleans — a city that last year had the highest murder rate in the nation? (At 72 per 100,000 residents, it was 10 times higher than Seattle’s 7.1 per 100,000).

The pollsters said respondents didn’t differ much based on gender, income or education level. Only partisanship.

First, it’s vital to note that these are impressions being offered up by people who mostly don’t live in each city, and may never have visited it. It’s a test of perceptions, about each city’s nationally projected image.

The Gallup pollsters said “the creation of the autonomous zone in Seattle” in the summer of 2020 most likely had an enduring negative effect on overall views of crime here. Mostly for Republicans, obviously — who can forget when Fox News dubbed us “Crazytown,” complete with photos of a firebombing that didn’t even happen here?

Or when a certain former presidential administration labeled our entire city an “anarchist jurisdiction?” I got a call back then from relatives asking about my safety; I was out in my yard picking tomatoes.

There’s been a ton of coverage on conservative outlets ever since, often in the vein of “look at how these whacked-out socialists are fouling their own nest.”

That said, crime has gone up markedly here since before the pandemic, as it did in many places. Last year’s Seattle violent crime rate of 736 per 100,000 was the highest recorded here in about 20 years — a serious problem that many Democrats seem to be in denial about. We haven’t responded to it well; we’re definitely struggling to repair our nest.

Context, though, is crucial. Seattle’s violent crime, up a lot since pre-pandemic, is still not that different today than the 711 per 100,000 rate recorded here back in 2006 — when 81% of Republicans told Gallup that Seattle was fine.

Seattle pollster Stuart Elway, who wasn’t involved in the Gallup polling, found in his own surveys last year that there’s increasing tribalism in the land, just for its own sake.

“The extreme partisanship has gotten to the point that if Republicans are going to be saying crime is a huge problem, then the Democrats are going to say it’s not. Even if it is,” Elway told me then. “And then it’s going to be vice versa on something else.”

In follow-up data Gallup sent me, incredibly, we all used to agree about some of this stuff. In 2006, Democrats and Republicans varied in their views on all the cities by an average of only 2 percentage points. R’s and D’s sang kumbaya back then about San Francisco!

Today, the average gap has widened to nearly 30 percentage points. Democrats say most cities are safe; Republicans say few of them are. What’s actually happening with crime in each place can be irrelevant.

Take Dallas, the winner of this year’s poll. It has a homicide rate double Seattle’s and triple that of New York City. Maybe Dallas won because Democrats generally think crime is being hyped and demagogued everywhere, while GOPers graded it on a curve because it’s in red-state Texas?

Whether is was really the indelible autonomous zone or something else, the survey shows how Seattle has become one of the more polarizing cities in American culture.

There’s been a local social media meme this month that shows a fuzzy golden retriever on the left, labeled “Seattle.” On the right is a snarling werewolf, labeled “Seattle in the news.”

There’s some truth to this. The caricature of us as some egregious hellhole is conservative propaganda, and nakedly political. But we’re no golden retriever, either. When liberals pretend we are, it just makes it easier for city leaders to whistle away Seattle’s glaring problems.

The only city that has low crime rates and got high marks from both sides? Boston. I’m not sure what they’re doing so right — either in public safety or public relations. But Seattle should copy it.