The beach at Golden Gardens Park is back open after a sewer overflow, just in time for the warm weather later this week.

Seattle health and utilities officials banned water activities there last week after an estimated 165,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the water just north of the beach.

Water tests Monday showed that the water is once again safe for contact, according to Seattle Public Utilities.

The overflow was caused by a blockage made up of tree roots and materials like wipes, said Seattle Public Utilities spokeswoman Sabrina Register. Wipes and material other than toilet paper should not be flushed, she said.