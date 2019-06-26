Seattle officials are advising beachgoers to stay out of the water at Golden Gardens Park after a sewer overflow in the area.

The city has stopped the overflow, which occurred just north of the beach. But water samples show elevated levels of bacteria, according to a statement from Seattle Public Utilities and Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Water activities are banned until samples show the water is safe to contact. The beach is still open, but signs at the park warn people not to swim or fish.