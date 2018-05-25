■ Wear a life jacket. Children under 13 are required by law to keep one one at all times. Nationally, 80 percent of boat fatalities in 2016 were due to drowning. Of those victims, 83 percent were not wearing a life jacket though a jacket was available in the majority of cases, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

■ Be a weather watcher. Check the marine weather forecast before setting out. The marine forecast can be vastly different from the land forecast you see when you check your phone, said Ted Buehner, a former meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. General forecasts do not take into account the wind speed over water, the waves or the swell, he said. The smaller the boat, the more those factors affect safety.

Checking tides and currents is also important, especially when venturing out into the Puget Sound. If you do get caught in a storm, get back to shore as quickly as possible.

■ Every person on board the vessel should have a whistle and an emergency light. In dark, choppy waters where visibility is low, those items can help rescuers find a person in the water and can mean the difference between life and death.

■ Carry at least two pieces of communications equipment that work when wet, such as a VHF marine radio or a waterproof cellphone.

■ Give someone on land the details of your trip: Who is on your vessel, where you plan to go, and how long you’ll be gone.

■ Understand and prepare for cold-water shock. Follow a pre-departure checklist to be sure that nothing has been overlooked or forgotten.

■ Operate your boat at a safe speed, especially in crowded areas. Stay alert and steer clear of large vessels. It takes them a long time to stop or change paths.

■ Be respectful of buoys and other navigational aids. They have been put in place to ensure your safety.

■ Make sure that more than one person is familiar with all aspects of the boat’s handling and operations.

■ Leave alcohol and intoxicants at home. It’s illegal to operate a boat while under the influence.

■ Schedule a free vessel safety check. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the United States Power Squadrons have certified vessel examiners who can perform a free safety check at boat ramps, dockside and other locations. There are no penalties for failing the check.