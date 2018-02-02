A mudslide near Mukilteo knocked out Sounder north-line service Friday morning, and "a pretty good shot of rain" is forecast over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

In case you haven’t noticed: It’s been a little wet out there.

Over the past couple of weeks, parts of the Seattle area have seen up to 5 inches of rain, which has saturated the ground and increased the risk of landslides, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

And even more rain and mild temperatures are forecast for the region beginning Sunday and into next week.

“Right now it looks like we get a pretty good shot of rain (Sunday), especially along the coast and northern Cascades,” Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy said Friday morning.

Guy said new weather models coming out later Friday should give forecasters a better idea of how much rain could fall, but some minor-to-moderate river flooding in King County and to the north is possible. Subtropical moisture north of Hawaii is feeding the weather system headed our way and will also bring above-average temperatures, in the mid-50s, boosting snow levels to a higher elevation.

The Weather Service issued a flood watch Friday afternoon which is in effect from late Saturday night through late Monday night.

A mudslide early Friday has already inconvenienced Sounder north-line commuters and slowed freight trains near Mukilteo. Debris from a 150-foot slope slammed into the main rail track between Howard Park and the city of Mukilteo, BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said.

Crews were working to remove the 10-foot-deep, 20-foot-long slide, but passenger traffic between Everett and Seattle has been suspended for 48 hours, he said. Freight traffic is moving slowly through the slide area on an adjacent track.

For Friday’s weather, Guy said, expect “a rather drippy kind of day” that won’t be particularly drenching but fits this year’s “gloomy and wet” theme. Off-and-on showers of less than a tenth of an inch are forecast with a high of 51 degrees, which is a little above average.

It won’t be as wet as yesterday, which saw more than a half-inch of rain fall at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

But get used to the gloom and the drip.

“The bad news is we’re not going to see a completely dry day for a while,” Guy said.

Seattle Times news producer Jeff Albertson contributed to this report.