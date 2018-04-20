Glassblowing artists gathered in South Lake Union on Friday to begin practicing for what they hope will become the world's largest bong.

What better way to celebrate 4/20 than by creating the world’s largest bong?

That’s exactly what Jason Harris and a group of glassblowing artists from around the country prepared to do Friday at a rented studio in South Lake Union, beginning a three-day process of blowing what will ultimately yield a 24-foot tall, 800-pound bong.

“We’re making super-massive, surreal bongs,” said Jason Harris of Jerome Baker Designs, who organized the massive blow. “We have a team of glass blowers here. Fifteen people are here. Everybody has a position and everybody works with hot glass.

“Happy 4/20, everybody,” he said.

The team was not actually blowing the world’s largest bong on Friday. Instead, they were blowing a couple of 8- to 9-foot, 90-pound bongs as a warmup to what will be a colossal effort on Saturday and Sunday to create the 800-pound giant. Once done, the record-breaking bong will be shipped in pieces to Las Vegas and put together at the Cannabition museum in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

Blowing the shaft of a 90 lb bong in a SLU studio on #420 https://t.co/5XEPF5cyXZ — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) April 20, 2018

I’m at a glass blowing studio in South Lake Union #Seattle on #420 where glass blowing artists from around the country are blowing the shaft of a 90 lb bong. Tomorro, they begin work on what they hope will be the world’s largest at 800 lbs @seattletimes pic.twitter.com/d27kZ42KPn — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) April 20, 2018

The bong will feature hookahlike attachments and actually be smokeable, according to Chris Davison, co-owner of Jerome Baker Designs.