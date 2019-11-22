The photo is more than a century old, but the face in it sure looks familiar.

An image taken in 1898 of children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek in the Yukon Territory of Canada, part of the University of Washington library’s digital archives, includes a girl in the foreground who looks astonishingly similar to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The girl is even wearing the same kind of braided hairstyle that the 16-year-old activist favors.

After someone saw the photo hanging at the Crab Pot at Pier 57 in Seattle and posted the image on social media earlier this month, jokes began circulating that Thunberg must be a time traveler who is here to warn us about the perils of climate change.

Since then, thousands have paired the old photograph alongside images of Thunberg’s face.

Unclear in the lighthearted theories: Why a time traveler from a future, environmentally-ravaged Earth would have seen fit to participate in a gold rush.