A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Friday night in Auburn, and police are investigating whether the shooting was an accident.

The shooting involved a relative, who is also a child, according to a statement from the Auburn Police Department. It occurred in a neighborhood in the West Hill area.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The girl was in Harborview Medical Center’s intensive-care unit Saturday, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.