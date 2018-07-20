While checking to see if anyone was inside, firefighters found the girl and carried her outside.

An 11-year-old girl was critically injured in a Graham house fire Friday before firefighters were able to rescue her from the burning home, according to the Pierce County Professional Firefighters.

Crews were called about 10:50 a.m. to the 4300 block of 293rd Street Court and found the home engulfed in flames.

While checking to see if anyone was inside, firefighters found the girl trapped and carried her outside. She was unable to escape on her own due to a disability, officials said.

The girl was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. She is listed in critical condition.

Her 80-year-old grandmother was not home when the fire broke out. She’d briefly left to buy cereal and returned while the fire was raging, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. A neighbor saw smoke and called 911.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.