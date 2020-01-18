The principal of a private school in Gig Harbor lost his job Tuesday after allegations surfaced that he supplied drugs, alcohol and money to a student while at his previous teaching job at O’Dea High School in Seattle.

The Archdiocese of Seattle received “credible allegations” that Davin Reyes, the principal of St. Nicholas Catholic School, had given the items to a student at O’Dea High School, according to archdiocese spokeswoman Helen McClenahan.

“Because of this, he was terminated as principal of St. Nicholas and his case was turned over to police,” McClenahan said. The archodiocese’s legal team contacted Seattle police in December, she said.

Parents and guardians of St. Nicholas students were notified of the action Tuesday, McClenahan said. Reyes has been principal at the school since 2018.

St. Nicholas spans preschool through eighth grade.

Reyes taught Spanish and religion at O’Dea from 2008 to 2018, according to McClenahan. O’Dea is an all-boys school.

According to Reyes’ now deactivated bio page on the St. Nicholas website, he previously taught at Notre Dame High School in Guam and taught Spanish for one year at St. Nicholas before taking his teaching position at O’Dea.

St. Nicholas named a new interim principal. The school will begin a job search for a new principal, McClenahan said.

“This change will not impact their mission to teach the fullness of the Catholic faith, foster academic excellence and nurture a community of disciples,” McClenahan said.

Attempts to reach Reyes for comment were unsuccessful.