Thousands of people crowded into Seattle Center’s McCaw Hall on Tuesday morning to say goodbye to the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, a trusted leader, beloved comforter and a giant in the area's civil-rights movement.
Among the mourners were notables, dignitaries and powerful statesmen as well as family members, friends and the ordinary, disenfranchised and oppressed people for whom he fought most of his life.
Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell told the congregation of mourners that McKinney helped make Seattle what it is. “A mountain of a man…Rev. McKinney built Seattle and this region like no other,” Harrell said.
The theme of building the region and better lives for its residents was echoed by Metropolitan King County Councilman Larry Gossett, who said, McKinney ignited “the entire community to create meaningful social change…He said, ‘We all want to go to heaven, but by golly, we got to make a better life for people’ here on Earth.”
McKinney died on April 7 at the age of 91 in an assisted-living center in Seattle.
Samuel Berry McKinney was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Flint, Michigan, to the Rev. Wade Hampton McKinney and Ruth Berry McKinney.
His family moved to Cleveland when he was still young where his father was a Baptist pastor who hosted visits from civil-rights leaders such as Thurgood Marshall, who would go on to become the first African-American member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
After serving in the Army Air Forces during World War II, he attended his father’s alma mater at Atlanta’s historically black Morehouse College. His initial goal there was to become an attorney specializing in civil-rights issues. But his path was diverted when a professor explained that the law can be a tool once an injustice is committed, but the influence of religion could potentially prevent oppression in the first place. After Morehouse, McKinney graduated from New York’s Colgate Rochester Divinity School in 1952. In 1975, he received his doctorate of ministry from Colgate Rochester.
McKinney married Louise McKinney, an educator who shared his commitment to church and community. After heading a church in Rhode Island for several years, the couple came to Seattle and Mount Zion in 1958 where they saw the congregation’s membership swell. McKinney’s wife died in 2012 after 59 years of marriage.
Though in later years McKinney sometimes expressed disenchantment with the sluggish rate of social enlightenment and change, he believed to his core that “we must never lose our humanity,” said one of his parishioners.
“His overall belief was that we cannot become like those who seek to oppress us.” Ivory Harris, a member of Mount Zion since 1962, said in an earlier interview. “It’s not just the civil-rights struggle, it’s a human-rights struggle. If you don’t take that message to those who seek to oppress you, you’ve already lost the battle.”
With his compelling voice, artful language and his commitment to social justice and equality, McKinney influenced a slew of local institutions. And when influence alone didn’t work, he acted:
He helped launch the city’s first black-owned bank after local banks restricted loans to African Americans, He was an original member on the Seattle Human Rights Commission, which successfully advocated for passage of Seattle’s first fair-housing act. And he co-founded and served as first president of the Seattle Opportunities Industrialization Center, a nonprofit community-based vocational training center.
Over the years, McKinney took part in scores of civil-rights demonstrations in Seattle, Alabama and Washington, D.C. and in 1961, he talked his friend and college classmate, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., into coming to Seattle for what would be King’s only visit to the city.
His actions spread his influence beyond the sanctuary of Mount Zion, one of the area’s oldest and largest African-American churches. Civic officials and activists of different races and religious denominations viewed him as a sounding board and important ally.
“He has been a pillar of our community,” said Vivian Phillips, former chair of the Seattle Arts Commission, who was baptized by Dr. McKinney. “He always had such a beautiful way about him. Not only the bass in his voice, which was stunning, but the beauty of his language and his use of words — the gravity of his speaking, which always made me stand a little bit taller.”
Information from The Seattle Times archives, HistoryLink.org, and BlackPast.org. is included in this report.
