Thousands of people crowded into Seattle Center’s McCaw Hall on Tuesday morning to say goodbye to the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, a trusted leader, beloved comforter and a giant in the area's civil-rights movement.

Among the mourners were notables, dignitaries and powerful statesmen as well as family members, friends and the ordinary, disenfranchised and oppressed people for whom he fought most of his life.

Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell told the congregation of mourners that McKinney helped make Seattle what it is. “A mountain of a man…Rev. McKinney built Seattle and this region like no other,” Harrell said.

The theme of building the region and better lives for its residents was echoed by Metropolitan King County Councilman Larry Gossett, who said, McKinney ignited “the entire community to create meaningful social change…He said, ‘We all want to go to heaven, but by golly, we got to make a better life for people’ here on Earth.”

McKinney died on April 7 at the age of 91 in an assisted-living center in Seattle.