Local News Getting made up at the University District Street Fair Originally published May 18, 2019 at 6:43 pmUpdated May 18, 2019 at 6:54 pm Getting made up at the University District Street FairBack to story Restart gallery The University District Street Fair celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The fair, which features food, crafts, music and other entertainment, continues through Sunday. Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com.