Heat pump installation costs have edged up sharply in recent years amid the supply disruptions and labor shortages.

In the Seattle area, costs often run from $15,000 to $20,000, according to Pat Brake, a Seattle-area project manager for Fischer Heating and Air, which installs about 10 units a week.

But they can range widely in Washington and elsewhere in the U.S. — from $8,000 to more than $40,000 — depending on how much electrical, duct, insulation and other work needs to be done.

Some homeowners have been left with sticker shock.

“My heart sank. How are people going to be able to afford it,” said Misty Speck, who invested $31,000 to put in a heat pump in her central Seattle house that also required electrical upgrades.

All of this can make heat pumps a daunting financial challenge.

Some of these costs can be offset by an expanding mix of government and utility incentives to help reduce these costs.

Homeowners in 2023 can claim a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 for costs of installing a heat pump along with electric upgrades. To qualify, the units must meet federal efficiency standards. Qualifying models are listed in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Program, which is also a good resource to learn more about heat pumps.

The city of Seattle offers a $2,000 rebate to homeowners who switch from heating with fuel oil to an energy efficient Mitsubishi heat pump. From September 2021 through November 2022, the city’s Office of Housing partnered with Seattle City Light to foot the full bill for 74 low-income homeowners to switch from fuel oil at an average cost of nearly $23,000. The city is budgeting funds to continue this program.

Separately, Seattle City Light offers contractor rebates of up to $600 for the purchase of a high efficiency heat pump by a homeowner's contractor. (Seattle City Light recommends homeowners get three bids on a heat pump installation.)

Puget Sound Energy also offers rebates of $1,500 to $2,400 for converting from electric forced-air furnaces to heat pumps.

On South Whidbey Island, a nonprofit called Kick Gas Now offers support for area residents seeking to switch from propane, oil or wood to heat pumps.

At the state level, Washington is poised to invest in heat pump incentives as part of the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 95% below 1990 levels by 2050.

The Legislature is expected to earmark for heat pumps a chunk of the money raised through the Climate Commitment Act, which puts a price on greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed $105 million for heat pumps, and environmentalist are pushing for a significantly higher state investment, with much of the money targeted for low to moderate income households.