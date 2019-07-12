Create a family emergency plan

Hold a home evacuation drill.

Choose a nearby meeting place.

Have a plan for reuniting.

Anticipate transportation failures.

Designate an out-of-state relative to be a check-in contact for everyone.

Mobile apps, like the Red Cross’ earthquake app, can allow family members to communicate.

Keep photos of family members and pets in your wallet, in case they turn up missing.

Text messages often go through when phone service is down.

Navigate ahead

Know routes to the nearest:

Police and fire stations

Hospital emergency room

Find out your school district’s disaster policy regarding transportation and the release of students.

Before the quake, familiarize yourself with the safe areas in your house, office and other buildings you frequent.

Work together

Join with your neighbors and plan to help each other. Identify residents’ expertise and vulnerable households that might need extra help.

Advertising

Take a first-aid course. Learn CPR.

The city of Seattle’s SNAP Program can help neighborhoods prepare.

Know your utilities

All family members should know how and when to turn off the utilities: gas, electric and water.

Gas

Turn the gas off only if you hear hissing or smell gas. Once turned off, gas can only be restarted by a trained technician. Attach a wrench to your gas meter so it will be handy. To shut off gas, turn the valve until it is perpendicular to the pipe.

Electricity

If you see sparks, damaged wires or smell burning insulation, switch the power off at the main breaker or fuse box. During a prolonged outage, leave a single light circuit switched on. That way you’ll know when the power is back.

Water

Turn the water off if there is obvious leakage, or if there’s a chance water lines are damaged, which could allow contamination. Wait for notification that lines are OK before turning it back on.

For more information

Earthquake Country Alliance

FEMA

“Peace of Mind in Earthquake Country” by Peter Yanev and Andrew C.T. Thompson

Advertising

Prepare your home

Create an emergency kit

If you do nothing else, be prepared to spend 7-10 days without utilities, medical help or communications. Keep a family emergency kit and store it near a door for easy access. Make sure everyone knows its location.

Basics

Water

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Nonperishable food

Can opener

First aid kit

Cash (in small bills)

Survival handbook

Pocket knife

Portable radio

Plan on one gallon of water per person, per day. Water-purification tablets or a back-country filtering device can be helpful in case water supplies are contaminated.

Rope, plastic sheeting and duct tape can be used for covering broken windows and other temporary repairs.

Tools

Crowbar

Axe

Pliers

Hammer

Screwdriver

Helpful

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Plastic dinnerware

Trash bags

Aluminum foil

Protection

Goggles

N95 dust mask

Work gloves

Heavy shoes

Personal

Toiletries

Routine medications

Pet food and supplies

Shelter

Tent

Sleeping bag

Camping stove

After it hits