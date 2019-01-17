There is, however, a legitimately interesting lunar event coming: a total eclipse.

A relatively rare celestial treat may be visible this weekend to Washington residents, and anyone else on the dark side of the Earth with a clear sky, but it isn’t the so-called “Super Blood Wolf Moon,” according to one local astronomer.

Yes, there is going to be a full moon on Jan. 20, according to University of Washington astronomer and professor emeritus Woody Sullivan. And yes, he said, the first full moon of the year, which was reportedly called a “Wolf Moon” by at least one Native American tribe, will be slightly closer to Earth than usual. But that’s not what makes it special.

Sullivan, who objects to the recent trend of naming ordinary full moons and celestial events with words like “super” and “blood,” said there is, however, a legitimately interesting lunar event coming: a total eclipse.

We can see one about every two years on average, Sullivan said.

“This naming of every moon caught on in the last 10 years and it’s driving me crazy,” he said, “but a total lunar eclipse is actually very interesting to see.”

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and Earth line up, with the Earth passing between the sun and the moon. In Seattle, the eclipse will begin at 6:36 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, will reach totality between 8:41 p.m. and 9:44 p.m. and be over by 11:48 p.m., according to Time and Date website.

For those who can’t get outside or who are rained in, the site also has what Sullivan called a surprisingly accurate and interesting simulator that will let you see what the eclipse will look like as well as a live stream feed to watch as the eclipse occurs in real time..

Sullivan said binoculars are nice, but people can enjoy watching the lunar eclipse with the naked eye and no additional protection is needed.

As the eclipse starts, viewers will see the shadow of the Earth creep across the moon. As it takes over, the moon will go dark though the edges will be fuzzy. Once totality occurs, one of the three things could happen and there’s no way to predict in advance, which it will be, Sullivan said.

It could become a so-called “blood moon” where the takes on a reddish cast, he said. It could also turn a coppery red, which Sullivan described “as the most beautiful thing.” It could also take on little to no color, he said.

The outcome depends a great deal on how much dust is in the Earth’s atmosphere, he said. The reason there’s any color to the eclipse, or to sunsets and sunrises as well, is because red light makes it through our atmosphere better than blue light, and the light cast on the moon during an eclipse is light that’s peeking around the edges of the Earth through our atmosphere.

The term “Super Blood Wolf Moon” refers to the combination of three lunar events: a supermoon is when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit during its full phase, making it appear bigger. A Wolf moon is a Native American name for the first full moon of the year and a blood moon refers to the eclipse.