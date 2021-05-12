Trailhead Direct, a transit-to-trails service, will return starting June 5, King County Metro announced on Tuesday.

The popular shuttle service will take riders to Issaquah Alps and Mount Si on weekends and holidays until Sept. 26.

According to King County Metro, masks will be required onboard and in waiting areas. The vehicles are disinfected daily and have safety partitions and upgraded air filters installed.

The service was first launched in 2017 and has grown in popularity each year since.

We can't keep this a secret any longer… Trailhead Direct is coming back!#TrailheadDirect service to Issaquah Alps and Mount Si begins on Saturday, June 5 on #NationalTrailsDay. Ride and hike with us each weekend through September 26.



The shuttle to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe and Little Si trailheads can be boarded at the bus stop at Broadway and Denny Way across from the Capitol Hill Link light rail station. The shuttle will also stop on First Hill, the Eastgate Freeway Station and the North Bend park-and-ride.

For the service to Margaret’s Way, Chirico Trail-Poo Poo Point, Squak Mountain, High School Trail and Easy Sunset Way trailheads, riders can board at the Mount Baker Transit Center. Stops include the Eastgate Freeway Station and the Issaquah Transit Center.

Hikers are advised to check trail conditions and to make sure a route is open before making plans. Trailhead Direct offers access to countless trails ranging from easy to strenuous.

For detailed information about routes, visit the Trailhead Direct website.