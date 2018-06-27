Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

You can read today’s Morning Brief below or sign up here to receive it directly to your inbox.

Supreme Court’s decision on travel ban hits home in Seattle

Varisha Khan, center, of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant yesterday to protest the Supreme Court’s travel-ban ruling. Gov. Jay Inslee and immigration-rights advocates are fiercely criticizing the justices’ decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s ban on travel into the U.S. from seven nations.

Need to know

Seattle retiree Pamela Raghebi said she feels like the government has divorced her. After the Supreme Court’s travel-ban ruling, little hope remains for her husband — stuck in Turkey — to make it back here. “I don’t want to go live in another country, but if that’s what it takes to be together, that’s what I’ll probably end up doing,” she says. Here’s the reasoning behind the ruling, which could have big implications for Trump’s Twitter account.

The Supreme Court today dealt a big setback to labor unions, ruling that government workers can’t be forced to contribute to unions that represent them in collective bargaining. The court has just one case left before a summer break from the headlines — unless a justice announces retirement.

How could CTE happen in Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski, a 21-year-old who played only a dozen college football games? His signs of the degenerative brain disease raise more questions than they answer, columnist Matt Calkins writes after Hilinski’s family yesterday discussed his suicide and autopsy. We don’t know enough about CTE, but we can’t stop asking questions until we do, Calkins says. (Here are some warning signs of suicide and ways to get help.)

Ten people were arrested late last night when things got ugly between jumping protesters and police at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. More about the controversies over family separations:

Immigrant children can’t be split from their families and must be reunited within a month, sooner for the youngest children, a federal judge ruled yesterday. About 2,000 children remain apart from their parents.

and must be reunited within a month, sooner for the youngest children, a federal judge ruled yesterday. About 2,000 children remain apart from their parents. Washington and 16 other states have sued the Trump administration, alleging that children “languish in makeshift detention facilities – where staff are sometimes told not to comfort them.”

“You leave my husband alone!” The Senate majority leader and the transportation secretary were the targets in the latest confrontation over this issue.

What we’re talking about

Seen or felt something strange in Seattle? Maybe a mysterious presence on a Georgetown porch, a canoe that seems to be paddling itself, a haunting hum on Vashon Island — or a place where the veil between this world and the next seems thin? And then there’s “That Thing We Don’t Talk About.” Explore this fascinating crowd-sourced map of the “high weirdness” inexplicably occurring around town.

Oh boy: Seattle’s restaurant boom isn’t slowing down just yet. Here are 46 new spots to try around Seattle and the Eastside, including Tom Douglas’ first Bellevue restaurant and one of the most talked-about doughnut shops in Seattle.

The “first space trillionaire” might be “someone in this room.” Or not. That was the vibe as space-industry entrepreneurs and enthusiasts gathered at the NewSpace conference in Renton to share successes, dreams and cautionary tales. Several Northwest firms are succeeding, including one that brokers “rideshares” in space and is involved with a tricked-out Boeing 747 nicknamed “Cosmic Girl.”

Remember the Bremerton coach who was fired when he wouldn’t stop praying on the high-school football field after games? Joe Kennedy may wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court. The question for the justices, his lawyers say, is whether “public school teachers and coaches retain any First Amendment rights when at work.”

Worth a read

A 28-year-old political novice ousted top House Democrat Joe Crowley last night in a New York primary election, sending a message that the party’s divisions may be widening ahead of the high-stakes November elections. Here are more winners and losers from the primary elections in seven states.

Liberals are losing their minds a little bit. Rather, they’re letting Trump get inside their heads, columnist Danny Westneat writes, adding that this means Trump is winning. Danny has some advice in the era of kicking people out of restaurants over their politics.

Smart-home technology is becoming an alarming tool for domestic abusers. Internet-connected locks, speakers, thermostats, lights and cameras marketed as the newest conveniences are being used for harassment, revenge and control. Here’s how domestic-violence survivors can find help.

Seattle’s downtown streetcar expansion is stuck in purgatory, with construction halted and no word on whether the $200 million project will be scrapped. The mayor’s deadline for an outside review has come and gone, but the review isn’t done. Will this ever get back on track?

Fancy a new book to read? Here are a half-dozen good new paperbacks. And don’t forget to fill out your Summer Book Bingo, perhaps while you read one of these recommended books.

Editorial/opinion

A new report says the King County Sheriff’s Office must improve its communication efforts. The new sheriff says the office is already working on it. But action, not words, will be the test of that promise, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Cloudy. High 66. Low 53. Sunrise 5:13. Sunset 9:11.

Today in history

Lusty Lady, a downtown Seattle peepshow, closes in 2010 after 25 years. The First Avenue landmark is famed for irreverent puns and double-entendres on its marquee, with “Have An Erotic Day” as its motto. It survived efforts to shut it down, only to fall victim to changing economic times and free titillation on the web. The much-photographed marquee is donated to the Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) for display.