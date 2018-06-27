Two Seattle firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital and released.

The barge fire that erupted in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Tuesday night has been ruled an accident, with damage estimated at $1 million, according to fire investigators.

The fire started about 8:15 p.m. in crushed vehicles stacked on the barge on the Duwamish Waterway during routine work done by Seattle Iron & Metal Corp. The scrap metal company is located at the the 600 block of South Myrtle Street.

Seattle Iron & Metal officials did not immediately respond to a call for information on the blaze.

Seattle Fire Department Capt. Shata Stephenson said 60 firefighters were initially called to the scene, but additional support was later called in. By the end of the night, a total of 80 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were sent to the hospital, but were released that night.

The fireboat Leschi, a Boeing foam applicator truck, hazardous-materials team and the Coast Guard also assisted.

“The major body (of the fire) took about an hour to extinguish and we had a presence there until about noon today,” Stephenson said Wednesday.