Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pressed under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes, were expected to continue for a fourth day Monday.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called for another curfew beginning at 6 p.m., while shopping centers and police departments around the Puget Sound area also prepared for the possibility of looting or violence. The city of Kirkland recommended that all businesses close their brick-and-mortar locations at 1 p.m., and Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood closed early.
The protests in Seattle on Sunday had been largely peaceful, while looting was reported in surrounding towns including Bellevue, Renton and Tukwila.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area and throughout the nation. Updates from Sunday can be found here.
If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What was your experience? What did being out there mean to you? Fill out this form and let us know.
Live updates:
Mercer Island asks businesses to close early
The Mercer Island Police Department is asking downtown businesses to close early "out of an abundance of caution and due to concerns over ongoing protests in Bellevue/Seattle."
Out of an abundance of caution & due to concerns over ongoing protests in Bellevue/Seattle, @MercerIslandPD asks Mercer Island downtown businesses to close early today to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. We have activated additional staffing & are monitoring closely pic.twitter.com/Kxdb00A3Cp
The Renton Police Department said there is "growing concern in our community" about a rally planned for 3 p.m. at Renton City Hall. The department said the organizers of the rally have the right to assemble peacefully.
Officers will be out to "deter those with destructive intent," the department said, and the city expects to impose a curfew Monday night. Details on the timing were not yet released.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: We are aware of the growing concern in our community regarding a rally that is planned to take place...