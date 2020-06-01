Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pressed under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes, were expected to continue for a fourth day Monday.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called for another curfew beginning at 6 p.m., while shopping centers and police departments around the Puget Sound area also prepared for the possibility of looting or violence. The city of Kirkland recommended that all businesses close their brick-and-mortar locations at 1 p.m., and Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood closed early.

The protests in Seattle on Sunday had been largely peaceful, while looting was reported in surrounding towns including Bellevue, Renton and Tukwila.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area and throughout the nation. Updates from Sunday can be found here.

