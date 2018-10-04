Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Geese get a scare, take to the air Originally published October 4, 2018 at 5:12 pmUpdated October 4, 2018 at 5:38 pm Wearing a wet suit and towing a green float for visibility, Connie Standish surprises a flock of Canada geese in Lake Washington south of Interstate 90 during her daily swim. The water temperature according to the lake buoy was 63 degrees. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan BernerSeattle Times staff photographer A swimmer surprises a flock of Canada geese in Lake Washington earlier this week. More Photo Galleries Autumn Fauntleroy ferry sunset Adorable sea otters get a weekend of extra attention at Seattle Aquarium Lummi Island ferry on the mend in Ballard Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
