The larger of the two Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Ballard will be closed five times — each time for around a month — over the next year to replace the massive century-old center gates.

According to engineers and inspection reports, the hollow-chamber structures, which weigh nearly half a million pounds each, have corroded well past their prime and would be nearly impossible to repair.

The gates have been at the Locks since they opened in 1917. Since then, they have become the nation’s busiest, with up to 50,000 vessels — most being recreational boats — passing each year.

All the gates are due for repair, in fact, though replacement of the middle gate of the large lock has been deemed the highest priority, said U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers spokesperson Nicole Celestine.

As the only outlet from Lake Washington, the Locks are also responsible for maintaining the water levels in the lake and accompanying ship canal. If the Locks disappeared or were destroyed in an earthquake, Lake Washington would drop 20 feet.

Replacing the middle gates of the large lock is estimated to cost $18 million, and the project started a few days ago. Its construction is scheduled to finish at the end of 2024. The project’s contract, which is funded through Congress, will continue through 2026. But if all goes as planned, the public shouldn’t notice anything after the last closure at the end of next year, Celestine said.

Unlike the old gates, the new gates will be covered with sheet steel on only one side, leaving the structure exposed and making them easier to inspect and maintain, she said.

Between the closures, the large locks will operate using the full chamber, meaning anywhere between 1.9 million to 8.8 million gallons of water will be moved from the freshwater ship canal into Puget Sound, Celestine said. Typically, the large locks can be split into two smaller chambers with the middle gate.

During the closures, the small locks will be available for smaller vessels. The large locks are scheduled to be closed five different times: